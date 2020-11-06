Cloudy with showers, Richard says Exact Track4D will be busy today

Onshore flow continues, ENE 10-15 mph expected along the coast with winds 5-10 farther inland. This flow will lead to increasing tropical Atlantic moistures and scattered showers to move inland west of Highway 301 with isolated storms possible over the NE FL and SE GA.

Highs will be similar to yesterday with upper 70s to near 80 degrees over SE GA and NE FL.

Today: Cloudy to partly sunny with showers, 20-40 percent. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Cloudy skies overnight with showers.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers, isolated storms, 30-50 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Wind NE 10-20 mph, with higher gusts. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s to low 80s across southeast Georgia, northeast Florida. Mild night under cloudy skies with showers.

Looking ahead: The potential for tropical moisture moving up from the south next week. Increasing rain and storm chances with temperatures trending above normal.

7am 68

8am 69

10am 74

11am 75

12pm 77

3pm 80

5pm 78

8pm 73

10pm 71

Sunrise: 6:45 am

Sunset: 5:36 pm