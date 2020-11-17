Cool fall temps as the breeze whips up overnight

The cool dry pattern continues tonight with clear skies and a bit more breeze along the coast. This wind should hold up the coastal temps in the mid to upper 50s tonight.

The fall chill will be more pronounced inland as a reinforcing shot of cold air pushes in lowering temps to the mid 40s.

Tomorrow starts a windy pattern especially at the coast where northeasterly winds will be near 25 mph with frequent gusts of 35-40 mph throughout the day.

It stays cool and dry with highs only reaching the 60-65 degree range.

Breezy onshore flow drags in more clouds Thursday and Friday with an isolated coastal shower otherwise most areas stay dry through the weekend.