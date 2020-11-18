Chilly blustery night then milder air returns

It’s been a cool day and after reaching a high of 65 temps are already starting to fall. The 30 mph wind gusts are adding extra bite to the chill. Mostly clear skies will set us up for another cool night with lows ranging from the low 40s across inland southeastern Georgia, mid to upper 40s for inland northeast Florida, while beaches stay in the mid to upper 50s with the steady blast of winds overnight.

Tomorrow expect more clouds and showers to develop under the breeze east flow. Most of the rain will cover areas east of Highway 301 and work up into southern Georgia through the afternoon. Rain chance increases to 40% Thursday and lasts into the evening.

Coastal showers stick around the next several days as the easterly winds persist through Saturday. Sunday some drier air moves in with less wind.

Temperatures recover into the 70s with the milder temps lasting through the weekend into early next week.