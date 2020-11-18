Windy & chilly Wednesday, milder by the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Today could be the coldest day we’ve seen this season and will feel even chillier because of gusty winds. We woke up in the mid 40s, winds build after sunrise out of the northeast. Expect sustained winds between 15-25 mph with gusts between 25-35 mph, strongest along the coastline. Temperature will only top out in the low 60s, making for jacket weather all day.

Thursday will be a little less windy, but the northeasterly winds between 10-15 mph will still prompt flooding during high tide. The winds will also bring widely scattered coastal showers onshore, accounting for 40% chances to see rain, most likely along the coast. Temperatures wake up in the upper 40s and warm up into the upper 60s.

Friday kicks off a more mild weather pattern that sticks around for the weekend. We wake up in the mid 50s and warm up into the mild mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the northeast between 10-15 mph and the breeze may bring an isolated coastal shower or two onshore.

The weekend looks mild and lovely! We will wake up in the upper 50s on Saturday and warm up into the mid 70s. Expect northeasterly winds around 15 mph and a 30% chance for a coastal shower.

Sunday we wake up prone to fog, in the mid 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies and warm afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 10-15 mph.

The winds finally begin to relax on Monday, we will start to see less flooding during high tide next week as a result.