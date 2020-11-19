Cool with coastal showers today, milder weekend on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Waking up chilly this morning, but making it into the cool upper 60s for the day. Expect northeasterly winds to build to be between 10-15 mph and bring a few coastal showers onshore. We have a 40% chance for showers, mainly in our coastal counties.

Who sees the showers today?

Friday starts out in the cool upper 50s and warms up into the mild mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Expect a 30% chance for coastal showers to wander onshore, mainly during the afternoon. Winds will build up out of the northeast to be between 10-15 mph.

Saturday will be breezy and mild with a few coastal showers. Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the mid 70s for the afternoon. Expect a 30% chance to see a shower.

Sunday looks lovely as well, warming into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies and slightly less wind.

The mild weather continues into the next week, topping out in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.