Thursday is a transition day with a threat of showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a W-I-N-D-S-day on Wednesday as we saw winds up to 33 mph. That kept our afternoon temperatures down, barely reaching the low 60s, one of the cooler afternoons we have seen since spring. Gotta say it was another super blue sky day.

As the breezy conditions continue overnight, the air modifies, crossing over the still relatively warm Atlantic Ocean. Ocean water temperatures are around 70°. As each hour goes by, we will see ever milder temperatures, especially south of Jacksonville.

With the modifying temperatures will be the increase of humidity and clouds. These stratocumulus clouds will generally be dry and just blow onshore, but on occasion there will be a few sprinkles or light rain showers. The biggest rain shower threat will be south of Jacksonville. St. Johns, Clay, Putnam and Flagler counties. Highs on Thursday will be milder, reaching the low 70s in Jacksonville, southward. Georgia folks will only see highs in the 60s, another cool one.

Friday through Sunday, with a moderate high pressure north of Jacksonville, Easterly winds will be blowing onshore winds. That means a fairly stable weather pattern emerges. Morning lows around 60° and afternoon highs in the 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy and winds will be northeasterly up to 20 mph. The chances of rain? Highest on Sunday, when there will be about a 40% chance of showers for the Jags game. Sunday’s game time is 1 pm.