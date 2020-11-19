Weekend outlook: milder temperatures but breezy at times

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a crisp and chilly taste of fall, our temperatures will bounce back into the upper 70s as we head into the weekend. We can expect onshore winds to create flooding issues during high tide and contribute to a higher risk for rip currents along our beaches. We may also be fog prone in the early morning hours.

Saturday

We wake up in the upper-50s Saturday morning with the potential for patchy fog. Expect to warm up under partly cloudy skies into the mid-70s for the afternoon. Saturday will be the breezier day with northeasterly winds around 16 mph for the afternoon.

Saturday will make the fourth straight day of significant winds out of the northeast, that direction of wind drives a higher volume of water into the St Johns River and up along our coastline. As a result, we can expect higher than normal high tides and flooding during high tide. There is only a 30% chance for an isolated coastal shower to wander onshore.

Sunday

Sunday we wake up with patchy fog and temperatures in the low-60s. Sunday will be slightly less breezy, with northeasterly winds around 13 mph. Flooding during high tide will continue as a result of the direction of the wind. Expect mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures, topping out in the upper-70s. There is a 20% chance for an isolated coastal shower to wander onshore.

This weekend’s haircast: Saturday is the breezier of the days, but the humidity will stick around on both Saturday and Sunday