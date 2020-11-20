Mild with a few coastal showers today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Happy Friday! We are waking up less chilly, in the mid 50s to low 60s in most areas. Expect partly cloudy skies and building northeasterly winds, up to 15 mph. A round or two of coastal showers will push onshore during the day. The afternoon will be mild, topping out in the mid 70s.

Friday evening we expect a few coastal showers, then clearing later with temperatures sinking down into the low 60s.

Saturday starts out in the low 60s and warms into the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Expect breezy northeasterly winds around 15 mph and a round of coastal showers or two pushing onshore.

Sunday looks lovely, warming into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. The northeasterly winds finally calm down a bit, into the 5-10 mph range.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild, topping out in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be out of the north between 10-15 mph.

Wednesday will be a little warmer, hitting 78° under mostly sunny skies with lighter winds out of the south.

Thanksgiving will be warm and sunny, waking up fog prone in the low 60s and warming up to 78°.