Cloudy skies start the day with open window weather to follow

Light showers over coastal areas of northeast Florida this morning. These will shift eastward ahead of the cold front. Patchy to areas of dense fog across interior southeast Georgia and the Suwannee Valley.

The weak dry cold front will push into southeast Georgia this morning and then south of the area by the late afternoon. Skies will quickly clear this morning, becoming sunny by the afternoon. Northwest to northerly winds today at 5-15 mph.

Highs today will be in the 70s.

Chilly start to Tuesday. Wake up temperatures will be in the 40s across interior southeast Georgia, the upper 40s to mid 50s across interior northeast Florida and coastal southeast Georgia. Mid/upper 50s to near 60 degrees at the northeast Florida beaches.

Today: Becoming sunny and mild after morning clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Wind N 10-15 mph. Clear and chilly overnight.

Tuesday: A chilly start with wake-up temperatures in the 40s to low 50s inland, upper 50s to low 60s along our beaches. Afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s across southeast Georgia, northeast Florida. Clear skies and cool overnight.

Looking ahead: Mainly dry through your first heaping helping of turkey and dressing. Showers possible during dessert.

7am 63

8am 65

10am 69

11am 71

12pm 73

3pm 76

5pm 70

8pm 61

10pm 59

Sunrise: 6:59 am

Sunset: 5:27 pm