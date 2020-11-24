Clear and cool now, Richard says showers possible tonight

Forecast remains on track with a slight chance late today and overnight as high pressure moves over south Florida this afternoon. Northeast to east wind at 10-15 mph merge with a weak front along our coastal waters pushing toward the beaches today bringing clouds and a few light showers.

cool and breezy with highs in the upper 60s to low 70 along Golden Isles with low to mid 70s elsewhere. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s to around 60 inland, mid 60s along the beaches.

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild. Slight chance of showers, 20 percent. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Mostly clear and cool overnight.

Wednesday: Showers possible after midnight and through early morning. A cool morning will give way to a warmer afternoon. Wake-up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s inland, 60s along our beaches. Afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s across southeast Georgia, northeast Florida. Partly cloudy and mild overnight.

Looking ahead: Partly cloudy and warmer for Thanksgiving and Friday with a slight chance of showers. Showers possible through the weekend becoming widespread early next week.

12pm 70

3pm 73

5pm 71

8pm 66

10pm 65

Sunrise: 7:00 am

Sunset: 5:27 pm