Terrific Tuesday as Thanksgiving weather looks strangely benign for 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday will be sunny, breezy, and cool with afternoon temperatures climbing into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast around 15 mph. A few clouds build in Tuesday evening making for mostly cloudy skies overnight. Te blanket of clouds will keep us a tad warmer, with overnight lows in the low 60s.

The sun is back on Wednesday, and a shift to southerly winds warms us up. Expect mostly sunny skies, southerly winds between 10-15 mph, and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

On Thanksgiving we wake up in the low 60s (some of us will be fog prone) and warm up nicely under mostly sunny skies. Expect southerly winds around 10 mph and afternoon highs at 78°. There is only a 20% chance for a stray shower to wander by.

Friday we wake up fog prone and around 60°. Expect to warm up to around 79°, with inland areas possibly hitting 80°. We will have partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance for an isolated shower.

The lovely, mild weather continues going into the weekend, with morning temperatures in the low 60s and afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

The change starts Game Day Sunday as clouds, showers and by the end of the day, temperatures will drop.