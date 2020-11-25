It was the day before Thanksgiving and thermometers were popping

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Brief overnight showers on Wednesday, as a shift to southerly winds warms us up. Expect mostly sunny skies by the afternoon hours. Southerly winds between 10-15 mph, and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

On Thanksgiving inland areas will wake up in the low 60s (there will be some fog) and warm up nicely under mostly sunny skies. Expect southerly winds around 10 mph and afternoon highs at 80°. There is only a 25% chance for a stray shower with the biggest threat in Georgia after 12 noon.

Friday we wake up fog prone and around 60°. Expect to warm up to around 79°, with inland areas possibly hitting 80°. We will have partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance for an isolated shower.

The lovely, mild weather continues going into the weekend, with morning temperatures in the low 60s and afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The changes starts on Game Day Sunday as clouds, showers and by the end of the day, temperatures will drop.

MAJOR COLD FRONT

Will push through Sunday night into Monday, this will bring us a few morning showers as the sun comes up, then blustery conditions as cold air will surge across the area bringing down our temperatures. By Tuesday morning there will be freeze warnings for Georgia and maybe inland Florida. Tuesday’s high will be only around 55°. Whoa!