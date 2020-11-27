Mild evening, increasing showers over the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Today we saw what may be the final taste of near 80° temperatures for 2020, with a strong cold front moving through on Monday to chill our temperatures down for the beginning of December.

Expect a mild evening with temperatures sinking down into the mid to low 60s, with patchy fog forming for Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a round or two of showers. In the morning the showers will stretch across Southeastern Georgia. A round of passing showers will push through Northeastern Florida during the afternoon. Expect temperatures to only top out in the low 70s.

Sunday will also be mostly cloudy, with a 40% chance for showers. Temperatures will top out in the mid to low 70s.

Monday we are waking up to a line of showers and possibly strong thunderstorms pushing through our area ahead of a cold front. We will dry out and clear out behind the cold front during the afternoon. The warmest temperatures of the day will be in the morning, with colder air making for dropping temperatures during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will drop quickly and dramatically Monday night as the cold front pushes through.

Tuesday will be COLD, waking up in the mid to upper 30s with wind chill temperatures in the 20s. Expect a sunny, breezy, and cold day only topping out in the low 50s.