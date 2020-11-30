Stormy to sunny, Richard says it’s really going to feel like fall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Our first real cold front will take us from stormy to sunny before sunrise.

A strong cold front will move east southeast across the region this morning. Continued potential for strong wind gusts in storms ahead of and potential for an isolated tornado. Clearing will follow the front with wrap around moisture lingering across Southeast Georgia

Temperatures will fall through the afternoon, with today’s high temperatures in the morning.

Skies will clear from the northwest. Overnight wind will minimize frost formation despite lows in the 30s. Low temperatures near or at freezing possible well inland, but not expecting to be at or below 32 long enough to warrant a freeze warning at this point.

Today: Morning clouds with rain and storms, isolated severe likely. Quickly becoming sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida will be recorded this morning. Temperatures will fall through the day. Wind NE 15-20, gusts 30 mph. Mostly clear and cold overnight.

Tuesday: Sunny and chilly. Wake up temperatures in the 30s to low 40s. Patchy frost inland possible. Afternoon highs in the 50s to low 60s. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

Looking ahead: Cold mornings followed by sunny, cool and breezy afternoons. A weaker cold front expected late this week as seasonal temperatures continue.

7am 69

8am 68

10am 66

11am 66

12pm 65

3pm 65

5pm 60

8pm 54

10pm 50

Sunrise: 7:05 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm