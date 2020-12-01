A cold start to the day, Richard says keep the extra blankets out, even colder tonight

Clear and cool today with temperatures only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s across southeast Georgia, low to mid 50s across northeast Florida. Tonight clear and cold as wind become light. Freeze Warning through 8 am tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 20 to 30s.

Today: Sunny and breezy. Afternoon highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Wind NW 15-20 mph, gust to 30 then decreasing to 10-15 mph after noon. Freeze warning overnight.

Wednesday: Freeze warning for inland areas. Sunny and chilly. Wake up temperatures in the 20s to low 30s inland, upper 30s along our beaches. Patchy frost inland possible. Afternoon highs in the 50s area wide. Wind N 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Near seasonal temperatures return late this week before another front moves through this weekend.

12pm 50

3pm 53

5pm 49

8pm 40

10pm 38

Sunrise: 7:06 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm