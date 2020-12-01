Here are the humidity records we broke in November

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s hard to remember how warm November was since we are talking about freezing temperatures for the beginning of December. But, if you’ll recall, it was not only above average but also record breaking.

It was warmer overnight in November than it has ever been. On Nov. 11, we only got down to 76 degrees, which is the warmest it’s ever been during November overnight. The previous record was 74 degrees from Nov. 21, 1985.

If you thought November felt more humid than normal, your instincts are on point. In fact, we saw record-breaking humidity on both Nov. 10 and Nov. 11. This was ahead of Tropical Storm Eta, an usually late-forming storm that increased the moisture in our atmosphere to the point that the dew point was 77 degrees, breaking the previous record of 76 degrees set on Nov. 9, 2015. That was the all-time high monthly record, but we also broke dew point high records when measured by days both Nov. 12 (76 degrees) and Nov. 15 (73 degrees).