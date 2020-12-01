Right on time as December starts off like December

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The temperature at the airport will get down to around 36°, but the wind chill, or feels like temperature, will be below freezing on Tuesday morning. Wind chill temperatures around sunrise will be from 28-35° as winds will be gusty.

Tuesday will be cold all day, with temperatures barely climbing through the 40s, reaching their highs in the low 50s. Yep, that’s it! Winds will continue to make it feel colder than it actually is with gusty winds out of the northwest around 15 mph. By later in the day the winds will begin to relax. This will set the stage for our first freeze this winter. The first since last February.

Most of us will see an inland freeze Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with temperatures getting down to 29° over inland areas with patchy frost along the coast. The winds will be lighter on Wednesday and temperatures will make it into the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

We get back to “Florida Winter” on Thursday, waking up in the low 40s but warming up to 70° under mostly sunny skies. Friday looks equally as beautiful, warming up into the low 70s under partly sunny skies.

Saturday will be a little cooler, topping out in the mid 60s and Sunday will be breezy, sunny, and cool- only hitting 63° for an afternoon high.

Be careful with Space Heaters