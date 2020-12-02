Waking up to the seasons first freeze

JACKSONCILLE, Fla. – 2020, meteorologically, will be remembered for many things, forgotten was the winter that wasn’t. Last winter we only had 3 days that had temperatures at or below freezing, just three. Normally, we would have seen between 12-20 freezing mornings. Wednesday morning inland areas will likely see temperatures in the 20s, albeit in the upper 20s. Beaches will be spared of a significant freeze, but a few patches of frost will nip at a few plants there too!

Super sunny skies and with lighter winds, Wednesday’s afternoon temperatures will make it into the upper 50s. Quite an improvement.

We get back to “Florida Winter” on Thursday, waking up in the low 40s but warming up to 70° under mostly sunny skies.

Friday will start off beautifully, with sunny skies, temperatures will warm up into the mid-upper 70s. Late in the afternoon, clouds will build and overnight Friday into Saturday morning there will be a round of downpours. Some of these may linger into Saturday afternoon. With the rains, cooler temperatures quickly return as highs Saturday and Sunday will be mainly in the 60s, mostly the low 60s. Somewhat chillier than recent weekends.

20s inland