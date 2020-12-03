A frosty start, Richard says warmer end to the week

Widespread Frost Advisory through 9am. Light Freeze possible over inland areas. Temperatures will average low to mid 30s across all inland areas with widespread frost with a brief light freeze not out of the question for inland locations. Beaches will average 40s, no frost.

Warming quickly as the onshore flow returns this morning into the afternoon. Cloud cover will increase from the west and along the Atlantic.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s across SE GA and the I-10 corridor of North FL with some lower 70s expected south of I-10. Not as cold tonight with patchy fog possible over inland areas.

Today: Warmer as clouds build through the day. Becoming partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s. Wind NE/E 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy to cloudy overnight tonight.

Friday: Patchy fog with wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to 50s inland, upper 50s to 60s along our beaches. Partly cloudy to partly sunny with afternoon highs in the 70s area wide. Cloudy skies with showers possible late afternoon, evening. Rain will increase overnight as the front pushes through.

Looking ahead: Showers possible early Saturday followed by partly cloudy skies and near seasonal temperatures.

7am 36

8am 38

10am 54

11am 60

12pm 65

3pm 69

5pm 67

8pm 61

10pm 59

Sunrise: 7:08 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm