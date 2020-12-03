No Big 3’s tonight, but then it returns

Finally a change. No more freezes, frost or rain this evening. We are expecting a milder night under dry and partly cloudy skies. Low in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Rain is set to return Friday afternoon in Georgia followed by areas across NEFLA Friday evening through Midnight. Rain will be spotty and amount to about .10 of an inch. Enjoy one warmer day in the mid 70s before the weekend turns colder.

.

Southwesterly flow, ahead of an advancing cold front that brings us showers tomorrow night passes Saturday morning dropping temps into the 60s Saturday and Sunday. Temps stay in the 60s through next week after another front Sunday night.

The front passes with a few showers overnight into Monday morning.