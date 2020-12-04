Rain is moving through tonight

The cloudy day has become soggy with some sprinkles and light showers working through the area. Occasional rain will culminate with a band of heavier rain after 10 pm. Weather dries out after midnight with a sharp drop down into the 40s and 50s, with a passing cold front.

Showers come to an end Saturday with a return to sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s. Breezy NW winds at 12-15 in the morning slack off by afternoon to 10.

Tomorrow night will be a touch cooler dipping into the 40s.

Another area of low pressure is expected to develop in the Gulf late Sunday and track across Orlando Sunday night into Monday. This will bring another round of rain targeting mainly areas south of Jacksonville into Monday morning. This second front establishes cool and drier weather through the rest of the week.

The next chance for milder 70s is a week from Sunday.