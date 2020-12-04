Warmer with showers today, Cooler weekend to follow

Mostly cloudy and dry conditions through mid-afternoon today. Showers possible as early as 5pm along I-95, continuing through early Saturday morning.

The chance of showers will increase late afternoon, early evening from the west as the split cold front pushes through. Isolated storms possible along I-75 and inland southeast Georgia. Showers will spread from the west late this afternoon, reaching areas of highway 301 to I-95 tis evening. The line will move offshore late tonight, early Saturday morning.

Highs today in the low to mid 70s area wide. Lows tonight will fall into the 40s near and along I-75 with low to mid 50s highway 301 to the beaches. Cooler, drier air will filter back into the area again Saturday behind the cold front. Highs in the low to mid 60s with overnight lows in upper 30s in inland SE GA, low to mid 40s across NE FL.

Today: Warm and cloudy through the day with showers developing, 20-30 percent. Rain chances will increase tonight, 50-70 percent. Afternoon highs in the 70a area wide. Wind S 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Cooler under clearing skies. Showers will continue to move offshore with wake up temperatures in the 40s across southeast Georgia, upper 40s to 50s for northeast Florida. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Sunny Sunday with a weaker cold front moving in Monday. A slight chance of showers Monday will be followed by cooler temperatures Tuesday, Wednesday.

7am 54

8am 56

10am 66

11am 70

12pm 73

3pm 76

5pm 74

8pm 61

10pm 58

Sunrise: 7:08 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm