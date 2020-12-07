Cool weather settles in

Today will be dry, sunny and refreshing but you will have to wait a few hours to see and feel it. Spotty showers will be a thing of the past after 9 am once dry air dives in. The morning clouds will eventually break with sunshine to follow by lunchtime.

The rain is gone the rest of the week with a focus on cold temperatures headline the forecast.

Highs today top out in the low 60s with a sharp drop into the 50s Tuesday afternoon.

Tonight the winds drop and so do the temps: 40s at the coast to mid 30s in town. Areas west of the St. Johns river and southern Georgia could see patch frost.

Tomorrow night should get a light freeze inland with temps in the lower 30s in NEFLA inland locations to upper 20s across inland south Georgia.

Milder upper 60s Thursday and Friday afternoons pop into the 70s this weekend before Sunday evenings cold front.