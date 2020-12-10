The weather trend is your friend going into the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wednesday morning was a super frosty start and although, today (Thursday), may not see much, if any frost, we will once again start off rather chilly.

The normal low temperature (almost always just after sunrise) will be in the 30s inland to the mid 40s along area beaches. Skies will be super sunny (blue) with very light winds as the sun comes up at 7:12 a.m.

Before the lunch hour, temperatures will have nicely bounced-back, aiming for highs near 70° by mid afternoon.

Thursday evening, temperatures will chill quickly once again (sunset is at 5:26 p.m.) going from the 60s to the 50s during the prime-time dog walking hours between 6-9 p.m. You will need a jacket. Thereafter, overnight temperatures will not chill as much as recent nights, by Friday morning, temperatures will be mainly in the 40s, with some 50s as the sunrises.

Not super warm, but the slightly milder morning, will be enough to take the edge off the early morning chill and also allow afternoon highs to “pop” nicely into the low 70s.

There will be an exception to the nice “pop” in temperatures, area beaches. Water temperatures are somewhat cooler than normal. Coastal water are just above 60°, the impact of these cooler coastal waters on area beaches is most pronounced in the afternoon and evening hours.

Onshore winds will quickly turn a super sunny and seemingly mild day and chill it down rather impressively. Especially if the winds fresh onshore, greater than 15 mph.

Folks living at area beaches should anticipate these cooler afternoon conditions on Friday and Saturday.

Inland areas will easily see afternoon highs reach the low to maybe the mid 70s, Friday and Saturday.

By Sunday, a weak cold front will approach the area for game day (the Titans play at TIAA Bank Field against the Jaguars at 1 p.m. Sunday). This cold front will turn all winds offshore, that will mean area beaches may see their warmest temperatures this Sunday, as highs there will be near 75°.

The front should be fairly dry, bringing mainly clouds and an isolated shower or two, late in the day on Sunday. These scattered showers may linger into sunrise Monday, but then skies will again clear and temperatures will once again run below normal going into early next week.

Normal low (just after sunrise) is about 45° at the airport to 50° downtown to area beaches. Normal afternoon high is about 68°.