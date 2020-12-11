Fabulous Friday after some sunrise patchy inland fog

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Waking up to patchy fog on this Friday morning, most of it will be along US301 westward, or inland to the Gulf Coast. Some of the heaviest will be along I-75 and I-10, which is somewhat west of Jacksonville.

Once we get past the very early morning fog. skies will clear out and with it there will be a nice “pop in our temperatures. Before the lunch hour, we will see temperatures reach nearly 70°. Very nice!

An exception to the nice “pop” in temperatures will be area beaches. Water temperatures are somewhat cooler than normal. Coastal water are just above 60°, the impact of these cooler coastal waters on area beaches is most pronounced in the afternoon and evening hours.

Onshore winds will quickly turn a super sunny and seemingly mild day and chill it down rather impressively. Especially if the winds fresh onshore, greater than 15 mph.

Folks living at area beaches should anticipate these cooler afternoon conditions on Friday and Saturday.

Inland areas will easily see afternoon highs reach the low to maybe the mid 70s, Friday and Saturday.

By Sunday, a weak cold front will approach the area for game day (the Titans play at TIAA Bank Field against the Jaguars at 1 p.m. Sunday). This cold front will turn all winds offshore, that will mean area beaches may see their warmest temperatures this Sunday, as highs there will be near 75°.

The front should be fairly dry, bringing mainly clouds and an isolated shower or two, late in the day on Sunday. These scattered showers may linger into sunrise Monday, but then skies will again clear and temperatures will once again run below normal going into early next week.

Winds will be fairly light through Saturday, then as the cool front approaches late Sunday, winds will become rather breezy. Winds on Monday and Tuesday may see gust to 30 mph, just a temperatures begin to chill back down.

Normal low (just after sunrise) is about 45° at the airport to 50° downtown to area beaches. Normal afternoon high is about 68°.

Gusty winds develop on Monday/Tuesday