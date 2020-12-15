After nearly breaking a record high on Monday we get back to December weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Cold front pushed through Jacksonville late Monday and as we get up on this Tuesday, grab a jacket/sweater/sweatshirt. Starting in the 40s inland and in the 50s along the coast, clouds and gusty northerly winds will keep our temperatures down throughout the entire day. Highs will be mainly in the 60s. Winds will be gusty, with winds along the coast up to 25 mph.

With the gusty winds, rains will return, just a few coastal showers.

The bigger rains will move in on Wednesday.

Wednesday will start off with cloudy, breezy with a few rays of sunshine. Temperatures will begin cool and south of town, may reach into 70s. The rest of us will see temperatures approach 70°. And that’s the good news.

A powerful storm system will swing through the South (ultimately this storm will move up the coast and produce widespread heavy ice/snow from west of the D.C. area northward through Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Southern New England) on Wednesday.

Jacksonville will see a round of heavy rains, maybe a rumble of thunder during the early afternoon hours. Rainfall will be confined to about a 4 hour window from 11am-3pm. Folks west of Jacksonville, will see those rains earlier and those living in St. Johns and Flagler counties will see the rains later in the day. Rainfall amounts could be significant, up to 3/4″ for a few backyards.

Thursday will be breezy, cloudy at first and cool. Despite afternoon sunshine our highs in the 60s.

Friday through Sunday will see afternoon temperatures in the 60s, dry conditions with partly cloudy skies.