Frost and freeze followed by a cool afternoon; Richard says warmer weekend with showers possible

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – LIGHT FREEZE AND WIDESPREAD FROST AT ALL INLAND LOCATIONS THIS MORNING

FROST LIKELY AGAIN TONIGHT WELL INLAND

Clear skies and light wind across inland locations will allow temperatures to plummet to the upper 20s and lower 30s during the predawn and early morning hours.

Lows along our coastal locations dropping into the mid 30s. Wind chills will fall to the mid and upper 20s by sunrise at most locations. Freeze warnings inland and frost advisories for north central FL, the southern St. Johns River basin as well as coastal northeast FL remain on track to be verify before sunrise.

With big, blue sunny skies, highs will only reach the low to mid 50s this afternoon with a few locations along our southern zones reaching the upper 50s. This is about 8-12 degrees below seasonal averages.

Another light freeze with widespread frost appears to be likely for locations around Waycross, while lows in the low to mid 30s and areas of frost extend into inland locations along the Interstate 10 corridor and the Suwannee Valley.

Today: Becoming sunny and cool. Afternoon highs in the 50s area wide. Wind N/NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Frost possible for inland areas. Wake up temperatures near freezing across inland southeast Georgia, low 40s along the Isles, 30s to 40s across northeast Florida. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind NE 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies late.

Looking ahead: Mild weekend with showers developing Sunday.

7am 32

8am 33

10am 44

11am 48

12pm 51

3pm 54

5pm 51

8pm 46

10pm 44

Sunrise: 7:18 am

Sunset: 5:29 pm