Milder tonight before Sunday showers

Clouds rolling in tonight keeps the deep chill away but the dampness will still make it chilly overnight.

Breezy conditions near the coast prevent a drop much below 50F for most areas from Jax to the coast.

A few inland locations from the westside to southern Georgia only dip into the upper 40s.

When we wake up Sunday it should be cloudy with some light showers or sprinkles up until mid-morning. Rain will pick back up in the afternoon and evening hours with a 70% chance of rain.

By Monday we clear out after a low pressure system moves out into the Atlantic along with a drier and cooler pattern settling in Monday through Tuesday.

Wednesday begins a mild warm up into the upper 60s with some 70s returning into Christmas Eve.

A strong cold front will push across the area Thursday with a good chance of rain and possible thunderstorms. This strong front brings a weekend of days in the 50s and possibly freezing inland temperatures over the weekend.