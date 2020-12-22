Warm, dry through Wednesday Richard says winter returns Christmas Day

STRONG COLD FRONT SLATED TO MOVE ACROSS OUR REGION ON CHRISTMAS EVE

WIDESPREAD FREEZE POSSIBLE ON CHRISTMAS NIGHT

A cool start with light wind and patchy to locally dense fog. This will quickly mix away after sunrise as temperatures warm. A little warmer with ample sunshine today. High cirrus clouds from time to time with widespread 60s.

Tonight, a coastal front builds with isolated showers well offshore. Cloud cover will migrate toward the beaches late.

A mild onshore flow will moderate lows tonight along the sandy shores with readings in the upper 40s to near 50. Whereas mostly clear skies across far inland areas of SE GA and NE FL will temps to cool to the upper 30s and low/mid 40s.

Today: Becoming sunny and mild. Near seasonal highs with widespread 60s. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Patchy fog under clear skies. A wide range of wake up temperatures with 30s, 40s and 50s. Cooler inland with warmer temperatures along our beaches. Sunny skies and near seasonal afternoon highs. 60s to low 70s across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Dry Wednesday. Rain with storms Christmas Eve. Freezing conditions to follow.

7am 43

8am 45

10am 56

11am 60

12pm 64

3pm 67

5pm 64

8pm 54

10pm 51

Sunrise: 7:20 am

Sunset: 5:31 pm