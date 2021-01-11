Cloudy and warmer today, Showers possible tonight

Warmer under cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers late.

Mostly cloudy skies ahead of an approaching low from the west. This will bring a slight chance of showers this morning over SE GA and then again late tonight, early Tuesday. The low will track across southeast GA overnight and push offshore around sunrise tomorrow. Temperatures for northeast Florida will be above average for this time of year with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Near seasonal afternoon highs for southeast Georgia in the upper 50s and low-to- mid 60s. Overnight lows will be mild in the upper 40s for SE GA and low-to- mid 50s for NE FL.

Today: Cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across southeast Georgia, upper 60s to low 70s for northeast Florida. Wind NE 5-10 mph. Cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers around midnight, 20 percent.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers through sunrise, 10-20 percent. Cloudy skies continue with wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across SE GA, 60s widespread across NE FL. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Sun returns Wednesday with near seasonal temperatures.

12pm 62

3pm 65

5pm 63

8pm 58

10pm 57

Sunrise: 7:24 am

Sunset: 5:45 pm