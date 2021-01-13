Not an umbrella day, yet Exact Track 4D will be watching for afternoon showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Our January weather continues, with gray wintry looking skies and chilly daytime temperatures. Those chilly temperatures will continue until we can get our winds to shift out of the south and sunshine.

We may have to wait another day, or two, to really see some real improvements.

Wednesday will start off with clouds and chilly temperatures. Sunrise temperatures will start off in the 40s, low 40s just west of the city. A few rays of sunshine will develop, followed by skies clouding up and a slight threat of showers. Wednesday’s highs will be around 60°.

Wednesday will see rain chances return to Jacksonville.

Best chances of showers include south of Jacksonville. Clay, Putnam, St. Johns and Flagler counties. Best timing for showers will be in the mid-afternoon. Say between 3-8 p.m.

Then the sun returns!

Thursday and Friday (as well as much of the weekend) will see the sun return. And we will see some milder temperatures, at least on Friday. Friday’s high will be around 68°.

Friday will likely be the mildest day of the next 7 days.

Three day weekend weather will remain chilly, yet sunny until Monday afternoon. Nice!