Chilly start to MLK Day- sunny and cool afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Happy MLK Day! We started in the chilly upper 30s and low 40s, but sunny skies will led to a quick warm up this morning. We will spend a few hours this afternoon in the low 60s. Winds build out of the west between 10-15 mph.

Tonight turns chilly quickly, and inland areas will see freezing temperatures, with the lowest temperatures to the west of I-95 reaching 30°. The airport should get down to 32° and most areas in town will see the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday will be sunny and chilly, starting off around freezing and warming up into the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday starts off our warm up! You won’t be able to tell by the morning temperatures, they start out in the upper 30s. Under sunny skies we will climb into the upper 60s by the afternoon hours.

Miss 70 degree temperatures? Me too! They are back on Thursday and Friday. We will barely hit 70° under sunny skies. Friday we will top out in the low 70s, it comes with cloudy skies- but who cares?!? It’s the most comfortable temperatures we’ve seen this month.

Showers will push through ahead of a cold front Friday night into Saturday morning. The front cools us down for the weekend, but we will still make it into the mid to upper 60s for the afternoons.