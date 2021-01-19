Frosty start with milder pattern to follow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Freeze warning for inland Georgia and inland Florida, although not official, let’s go with it {wink}. Frost advisory for everyone, except along the immediate beaches.

Mainly be safe with space heaters and cover your citrus trees, frost can easily do more damage than freezing temperatures.

Sunrise temperatures will be flirting with freezing, with the lowest temperatures to the west of I-95 reaching 30°. The airport should get down to 32° and most areas in town will see the mid to upper 30s.

Frosty conditions will be in many areas, possibly close to area beaches.

Tuesday will be sunny and chilly, starting off around freezing and warming up into the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday starts off our warm up! You won’t be able to tell by the morning temperatures, they start out in the upper 30s. Under sunny skies we will climb into the upper 60s by the afternoon hours.

Thursday and Friday will see clouds return, with a few showers on Friday afternoon. Best chances will be in Georgia.

The nice news? We will reach into the 70s.

A cold front Friday night into Saturday morning. The front cools us down for the weekend, but we will still make it into the mid to upper 60s for the afternoons.