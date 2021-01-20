Inland frosty start as moderating temperatures develop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More inland frost, but not so much downtown, Southside, east to area beaches.

Just a chilly start there with sunrise temperatures in the 30s, 40s along area beaches. And there will be lots of sunshine!

Blues skies and milder temperatures, with afternoon highs in the 60s, maybe around 70°. Nice!

Thursday begins in the mid 40s, with increasing clouds. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s for the afternoon with light westerly winds.

Friday will be mild, cloudy, with a few showers. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s with 50% chances for showers to push through.A cold front behind the showers moves through and cools us down a bit for the weekend.

Saturday tops out in the low 60s and mid 60s on Sunday.

Monday we expect temperatures back in the low 70s by the afternoon hours.