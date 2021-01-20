Warm Wednesday, Cloudy skies with showers to come

A dry and weak cold front will move across the area today bring a slight increase in high clouds. Warmer today with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Partly cloudy tonight with lows near normal, low to mid 40s. Thursday, plenty of moisture in place as a cold front heads our way. Showers possible late Thursday for SE GA. Highs in the 60s to low 70s. Friday the front will push into southeast Georgia during the afternoon and near the FL/GA line by Friday evening. High chances of rain from about I-10 northwards to near 60-80%, trending down to about 30 percent for Gainesville.

Today: Sunny and cool. Afternoon highs near the mid to upper 60s for southeast Georgia, upper 60 to low 70s for northeast Florida. Wind NW 5-10 mph. Mostly partly cloudy tonight with near seasonal temperatures, light fog.

Thursday: Becoming cloudy with showers possible late, 30-80 percent. Lows in the 40s area wide under partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s for southeast Georgia, upper 60s to low 70s for northeast Florida.

Looking ahead: Rain chances develop Friday, clearing early Saturday.

7am 35

8am 38

10am 54

12pm 65

3pm 69

5pm 67

8pm 57

10pm 56

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 5:53 pm