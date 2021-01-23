Challenging weekend forecast as rains will boomerang back to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Saturday will be cool, only topping out in the low 60s. Expect to wake up to low clouds, basically gray skies and chilly temperatures. Sunrise temperatures in the low 50s will struggle to warm as skies clear out from north to south. Georgia will see more sunshine than in Florida and northeasterly winds between 10-15 mph will add to the rather chilly conditions.

Once again, more sunshine for Georgians, the Sunshine State will see scattered sunshine.

Boomerang Sunday

The clouds are pushing away from Jacksonville on Saturday, but they will head right back towards Jacksonville on Sunday. That includes rains rolling back across the area. Sunday will see cloudy skies, showers as we wake-up and then expect winds to become more southeasterly and that means milder temperatures into the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 60s.

Monday and Tuesday will not be “banner days” as clouds will be around. Yet, afternoon temperatures will be the story as highs will be approaching 80°.

Later Tuesday will see a round of springtime storms move in late in the day. More on this later.