Partly cloudy skies and isolated showers are here to stay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Happy Saturday!

Those across SE GA are waking up to a Dense Fog Advisory this morning and last until sunrise. Please drive with caution.

Sunrise temperatures in the low 50s will struggle to warm as skies clear out from north to south. Georgia will see more sunshine than in Florida and northeasterly winds between 10-15 mph will add to the rather chilly conditions.

We’ll start off cool, only topping out in the low 60s this afternoon.

The clouds are pushing away from Jacksonville on Saturday, but they will head right back towards Jacksonville on Sunday. That includes rains rolling back across the area. Sunday will see cloudy skies, showers as we wake-up and then expect winds to become more southeasterly and that means milder temperatures into the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 60s.

Clouds will be around Monday and Tuesday with afternoon temperatures approaching 80°. Quite the warm up for this time of year ahead of our next cold front.

Later Tuesday will see a round of springtime storms move in late in the day.

A frontal system will stall out across the FL/GA border Tuesday leaving us cloudy with isolated shower before another frontal system sweeps through Wednesday bringing more rain.

We’ll dry out and cool off by the end of the 7-day stretch.