Flip flops to umbrellas to jackets, Richard says a cold front will bring wardrobe changes

Shorts and flip flops start the week and then a cold front will bring late week wardrobe changes.

Patchy fog will expand across inland areas. Mainly dry with a few showers along our beaches possible. Becoming breezy as skies become partly sunny. Near record afternoon highs. Patchy to locally dense fog overnight.

Tuesday continues warm and dry with showers and isolated storms developing Wednesday followed by much colder temperatures.

Today: Cloudy and warm with afternoon highs in the 70s across southeast Georgia, upper 70s to low 80s across northeast Florida. Wind SW 10-20 mph. Slight chance of a shower or two along our beaches, 10 percent.

Tuesday: Warm temperatures continue. Wake up temperatures in the lower 60s area wide. Patchy to locally dense fog possible. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Clouds will increase through the day. Mostly cloudy overnight.

Looking ahead: A cold front will push through Wednesday with rain ahead of much colder temperatures.

7am 54

8am 56

10am 68

12pm 75

3pm 79

5pm 77

8pm 70

10pm 67

Sunrise: 7:21 am

Sunset: 5:58 pm