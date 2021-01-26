Rain is on the way Wednesday. Here’s when it’ll arrive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Showers and storms will push through on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. Here’s a breakdown of when the rain should begin in your area.

Wednesday starts off with some patchy fog and otherwise mostly cloudy skies. The morning will be breezy and warm, topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

By the mid morning (10 a.m. - 11 a.m.) we will see showers and thunderstorms pushing toward Valdosta. The rain moves in to the Suwannee River Valley from Lake City up through the Okefenokee Swamp as we approach the noon hour.

Between 12 p.m. - 2 p.m., showers and thunderstorms push through Baker County, western and central Nassau County, western Duval, and Camden and Glynn counties.

Between 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., the showers and storms arrive in eastern Duval, Clay, western Putnam and northern St. Johns counties.

By the 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. timeframe, showers are entering southern St. Johns, eastern Putnam and Flagler counties.

The times listed are ranges for when the rain begins. We will have scattered to isolated showers behind the initial line of storms that will linger longer than the timeframes listed.

A final, thin line of showers will push through during the evening into the overnight hours ahead of a cold front that turns us chilly.