Turning chilly tonight; Here’s how cold it gets & how long it lasts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The storms moved through Wednesday and we are damp for the evening. We may see a few much lighter showers around midnight before the cold front pushes through.

After that, we will clear out and temperatures will dip down into the mid to low 40s.

Expect around 48 hours of temperatures that never make it to 60 degrees. On Saturday the warmest we will be is 55, under sunny skies with a chilly breeze out of the north around 15 mph.

The coldest temperatures of this chilly stretch of weather will be Thursday night into Friday morning, where we will brush freezing temperatures over inland Southeastern Georgia and get down into the mid 30s along I-95. Expect patchy inland frost Friday morning.

In terms of cold weather preparation, everyone needs to think about their outdoor pets and find a way for them to stay warm, as well as ensure you are heating your home safely. Inland areas need to protect frost-sensitive plants. No one needs to worry about pipes or pool pumps.

Saturday we will warm into the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

The 70s are back Sunday, but they don’t last. Rain on Monday plunges us back into the chilly zone on Tuesday and Wednesday.