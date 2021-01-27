Wet Wednesday afternoon and evening as a wintry cold front heads our way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – So, it’s easy to sense something is “out of whack”, after all overnight January temperatures will likely remain in the 60s.

Yep, it will be a super mild start to the day and by early afternoon temperatures on Wednesday will be 75 to 80°.

Very nice!

Then, skies will cloud up and showers, maybe a few rumbles of thunder will roll through Jacksonville.

There will be two rounds of showers, mid afternoon and then after 8 pm,

It is with the second round, in the evening hours, we will see our winds pick up (gusting to 30 mph) and shift northwesterly as chillier temperatures follow.

By Thursday morning sunrise temperatures will be in the 40s and by Friday morning, in the 30s.

Thursday highs will only be in the 50s with chilly gusty winds all day long.

Brrrr...