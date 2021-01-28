Weather pattern shifts back to winter chill as winds build and temperatures drop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was unusually active weather day on Wednesday. Woke up to warm sunshine as temperatures jumped quickly into the 70s, officially the high was 77° at Jacksonville International Airport. The warmth was immediately knocked down by a line of heavy storms (just a couple of rumbles of thunder) as temperatures dropped back into the 50s in just 2 hours. Those temperatures will continue to slide overnight into the sunrise hours on Thursday.

Although there were numerous severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings, only reported damage was from some trees that came down in Columbia County. Wind gusts there most likely reached the threshold of a severe thunderstorm (60 mph).

Now comes the wind.

Cold front will sweep through Jacksonville overnight and a few of you may wake up hearing those gusts. Some maybe as highs as 25 mph overnight and then near 35 mph during the morning hours on Thursday.

Did I mention a “cold front”?

That suggests temperatures which have already chilled, will chill further, with 40s across much of the area as the sun comes up. Afternoon highs, even under super blue skies, will be challenged to get much above 55°.

So, grab your sunglasses and grab your jacket and layer up as the cold will persist throughout the next 2 days. Including Friday morning, where inland sunrise temperatures will start in the 30s, there may be some freezing temperatures. Could even be some frost on some cars, that may slow you down as you head out to work. Friday afternoon will be pleasantly chilly as winds will become very light.

Saturday will be the best day of the weekend, with afternoon highs back into the 60s.

Sunday will see highs in the 70s, maybe above 75° then another cold front rolls in and brings us another round of downpours (less intense) and colder temperatures next week.

W-I-N-D-S-Day