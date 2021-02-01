Cloudy, cool and breezy, Richard says it’s going to get colder

Showers have moved offshore with cool, cloudy and breezy conditions to come. Wind will develop from the northwest at 20-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. High temperatures for the day will be during the morning and then cool, cloudy and breezy the rest of the day. Tonight, lows will drop into the lower 30s, however frost development not expected due wind.

Cold temperatures, clear skies and dry weather will be in place through midweek as a cold air mass associated with high pressure settles in. Breezy northwesterly winds will become more mild Tuesday. Overnight and early morning freezing conditions as temperatures drop to near freezing early Wednesday. High temperatures through midweek will be in the 50s to low 60s.

Today: Cloudy and breezy. Temperatures in the upper 40s to 50s during the afternoon. Our high temperatures will be during the early morning hours. Wind NW 20-25 mph, gust to 30 plus. Wind continues overnight which will limit frost.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool. Wake up temperatures will hover around freezing with windchill values in the 20s. Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s area wide. Wind NW 10 - 15 mph. Overnight temperatures will be some of the coldest for the week.

Looking ahead: Inland frost, freeze likely Wednesday morning with showers returning late week, weekend.

7am 58

8am 56

10am 53

12pm 51

3pm 50

5pm 48

8pm 44

10pm 42

Sunrise: 7:17 am

Sunset: 6:04 pm