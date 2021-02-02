It’s not just the chill it’s the wind as in wind chill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There will be colder mornings on the thermometer, but this mornings winds to 25 mph along with early morning temperatures just above freezing will lead to windchill temperatures in the 20s. In the normally colder locations (inland Florida and Georgia) the feel like temperatures will be in the low 20s as the sun comes up. The sun will be out after a few hours of morning clouds, this will help bring our temperatures close to our afternoon high around 50°. Yet, the winds will only slowly subside which means feel-like temperatures throughout the entire day will feel-like the 30s and 40s. Brrr...

Once the winds begin to settle, our overnight lows will have a chance to drop to or below freezing. Not just Wednesday morning, but Thursday morning as well.

Daytime temperatures will struggle Tuesday, as mentioned our high only around 50°, Wednesday’s high will be around 55°, and Thursday’s high will only be around 60°. It’s at the end of the week, Friday, that we will bounce close to 70° that’s when will feel a break in the current cold snap. Trouble is? It will be very brief as another round of rain with more cold air will follow into next week.

Wind Chill Advisory from 4am until 9am