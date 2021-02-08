Unsettled week ahead

High pressure north of the area today with an onshore flow. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Showers possible along the beaches, with most shower activity remaining offshore. Rain chances increase this evening to 20-30 percent.An area of low pressure will develop leading to scattered showers offshore. These showers may wrap around into the immediate coast as the low drifts northward tonight, enhancing shower chances for areas along the I-95 corridor.

Onshore flow over the cooler nearshore waters will keep afternoon highs in the low/mid 60s. Areas away from the coast will warm closer to normal climatological values today with mid 60s across southeast Georgia and mid/upper 60s to near 70 across northeast Florida. Diurnal swing will be limited by abundant cloud cover overnight, with lows only falling into 50s.

Monday: Wake up temperatures in the 40s to low 50s under clear skies with patchy fog. Partly cloudy skies will become cloudy late. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Patchy fog and with increasing clouds, scattered showers, 30-40 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 50s area wide. Cloudy with showers and highs in the upper 60s to 70s. Cloudy with showers overnight.

Looking ahead: 70s and unsettled through the remainder of the week with daily rain chances...

