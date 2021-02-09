Warmer temperatures sound great just keep your umbrella nearby

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Inklings of spring, as milder mornings, increased humidity and afternoon temperatures flirting with plus 75°. Sounds great, trouble is, you should keep your umbrella nearby as spring-like showers will pop up in the afternoon hours, especially today.

In the wake of the massive storms (rains) last Saturday, that left parts of Clay county with 2-4″ of rain, we are again about to be dealing with a fast moving system that will possibly drop some significant rain across Northeast Florida. Timing appears to be between 12 noon and 4 pm. Morning temperatures will be coolish, not too bad, starting off in the 50s and quickly warming up into the 70s. Winds will be light and southeasterly, under 10 mph. Rainfall will be under 1/2″ for most people. Just enough to be disruptive in the early afternoon hours.

Wednesday and Thursday will be similar days with temperatures being the big headliner, warm. Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 70s with a few places getting into the low 80s, basically these three days Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (maybe Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well) will be the warmest three days since winter began (December 1st). FWIW, I am writing an article for our Weather Insiders on how totally different this winter has been compared to all of those in the 2010′s.

With the heat, there will be some scattered showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder possible, although, Tuesday (today) will have the highest chances of rain. Did I mention you should keep an umbrella nearby?

Outlook for the weekend? A crap shoot as a massive area of cold air will be on the move, hopefully it times out after the weekend.

12 Noon-ish Showers