Foggy start followed by unseasonably warm temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Waking up early Wednesday morning will be with either low clouds, or dense fog. The good news is that they will both break up before the lunch hour, this will allow afternoon temperatures to finally get well into the 70s. Ahhh...

A few afternoon showers will pop up so keep your umbrella with you for that “just in case” moment.

Coastal sea fog will be an interesting weather phenomena we could see develop during the afternoon hours. Basically, in this situation, warm and moist air will be pushing over the cold winter waters of the Atlantic Ocean, water temperatures are in the 50s, brrr... That warm air will condense into sea fog and then as the afternoon sea breeze develops, it will push that coastal sea fog onshore.

That coastal sea fog could become very dense for boaters, so be alert to this offshore.

Basically, today (Wednesday) and Thursday will be similar days with temperatures being the big headliner, warm. Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 70s with a few places getting into the low 80s. The warmest temperatures will be inland, cooler, with the sea fog along area beaches. Actually, the next three days today, Thursday and Friday will be the warmest three straight days since winter began (December 1st). FWIW, I am writing an article for our Weather Insiders on how totally different this winter has been compared to all of those in the 2010′s.

Outlook for the weekend? A crap shoot as a massive area of cold air will be on the move and it is becoming more clear that heavy rains will once again return to South Georgia and North Florida.

If you have outdoor plans for this Valentines Day weekend be ready to improvise.

Mainly Friday evening and Saturday evening