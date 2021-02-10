Not as wet and a warmer Wednesday, locally heavy rain this weekend

Areas of dense fog are likely again this morning, dissipating by late morning. A few coastal areas may persist into the afternoon.

Not one, not two, but three fronts! One straddles the FL/GA border, the second, better defined, is bending across the north-central FL. The third front will sag southward from northern GA today. The combination for SE GA leads to scattered showers through tonight. Most shower activity will be focused across SE GA, showers cannot be ruled for areas along and north of I-10. Thunderstorm potential this afternoon with increasing formation potential this evening. Thursday looks a little better with partly cloudy skies, showers chances remain low.

Wednesday: Patchy to dense fog then cloudy with showers. Wake up temperatures in the 50s for SE GA, upper 50s to 60s for NE FL. Cloudy with showers, isolated storms, most across SE GA, 30-40 percent. Highs in the 60s to low 70s across Georgia, 70s for northeast Florida. Patchy to dense fog overnight.

Thursday: Foggy start to the day under cloudy skies. Becoming partly cloudy and warmer. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Rain chances increase Friday with locally heavy rain possible through the weekend.

7am 58

8am 60

10am 65

12pm 71

3pm 74

5pm 72

8pm 64

11pm 62

Sunrise: 7:11 am

Sunset: 6:11 pm