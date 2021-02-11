A parade of storms to soak the Southeast

We have seen our share of chilly days this winter in Jacksonville. In December, Florida was 1.3 degrees cooler than average, which made it the first below-normal month in more than 2 1/2 years. January had 3 freezes and so far this month in February all but 3 days have been cooler than average.

The recent swing pairing back to back warmer 80 degree days is also signaling a change to several rainy days over the next couple of weeks. The GFS model shows several areas of low pressure to drench the southeast with the first arriving this weekend.

The warm temperatures allow more moisture to linger in the air which will focus along a stalled front across north Florida this weekend.

The rain picks up Sunday with low pressure developing in the Gulf potentially soaking Valentine’s Day.

By Monday, we may see the rain ease but what a mess across the mid-Atlantic with snow and sleet.

Thursday we will be watching the next system that could bring a line of storms into north Florida and southern Georgia.

Then jumping a week ahead to next Wednesday, Feb. 24, another stronger low pressure storm tracks into Georgia with an almost identical front keeping the wet weather around town and snow sneaking as close to us as northern Georgia by Thursday, Feb. 25.