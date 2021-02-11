Foggy mornings and sunny warm afternoons and then there’s this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The good news? Skies will rapidly clear out after 10 a.m. and allow for much brighter (sunnier) skies throughout Thursday.

Drive much more cautiously than normal as the fog appears to be variably thick. Visibility will be as low as 1/10th of a mile, or about 500′. Driving at 60 mph that is only about 5 seconds of visibility. Not really enough to make quick decisions while driving.

Morning sunrise temperatures will be around 60°, then skies will clear quickly as afternoon highs will launch their way into the low 80s. Boom!

With afternoon highs that warm, there will be a few pop-up afternoon and evening showers, maybe even a rumble of thunder. These will be scattered and most will not receive any rain.

Area beaches will likely still see sea fog during the evening hours and that fog will once again spread inland throughout the evening hours.

Friday will be similar to Thursday, except a little cooler, a little cooler and there will be more showers. Afternoon highs will be in the 70s.

Saturday through Tuesday will see showers/downpours and thunderstorms off and on and some of the rains will be very heavy. They will not last continuously but will take out 3-6 hours each day. Ugh.

Then turns sunnier and warmer

2-5" across much of the area